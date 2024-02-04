Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for your Chance to Win a Spa Sydell Gift Card!

Spa Sydell

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:30AM this week for your chance to win $100 gift card to Spa Sydell!

Pamper your loved ones this Valentine’s! Gift cards and e-gift cards now available at SpaSydell.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/5/24 - 2/9/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a (1) $100 gift card to Spa Sydell. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group