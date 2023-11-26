Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for Your Chance to Win Merry Little Batman Tickets!

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:35a this week for your chance to win four tickets to attend the special advanced screening of Merry Little Batman on December 2, 2024 at Regal Atlantic Station!

Screening Activities:

All attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite festive holiday attire!

Be sure to join us an hour prior to movie start to enjoy special pre-screening activities like prizes, balloons and more!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Coming to Amazon Prime on December 8.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/27/23 - 11/30/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to Merry Little Batman on December 2, 2024 at Regal Atlantic Station. (Minimum ARV: $40.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.