Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for Your Chance to Win Little Big Town & Sugarland Tickets!

Little Big Town

Little Big Town is back with Georgia natives Sugarland and Tad, Drex, & Kara want to send you to the show! Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:30a this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Little Big Town with Sugarland for the Take Me Home Tour on December 12 at Gas South Arena.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/22/24 - 4/26/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to see Little Big Town on December 12 at Gas South Arena. (Minimum ARV: $131.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!