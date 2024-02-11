Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for your Chance to Win Jurassic World Live Tour Tickets!

Jurassic World Live Tour

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:30AM this week for your chance to win four tickets to experience Jurassic World Live Tour on February 23 at Gas South Arena! Jurassic World comes to life in an action-packed, live arena show!

Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying turn after the Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park! The adventure continues as you join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/12/24 - 2/15/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to Jurassic World Live Tour on February 23 at Gas South Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $120.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

