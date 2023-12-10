Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for Your Chance to Win Journey Tickets!

Don’t Stop Believin’ because when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:35a this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Journey on tour with Def Leppard and Steve Miller Band on July 13 at Truist Park!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale Friday, December 15 at 10am at TicketMaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/11/23 - 12/15/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Journey and Def Leppard on July 13 at Truist Park. (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

