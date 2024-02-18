Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for your Chance to Win Dune Part 2 Tickets!

Dune Part 2

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:30AM this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dune Part 2!

The mythic journey continues in “Dune: Part Two,” visionary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s next motion picture adventure based on Frank Herbert’s epic novel. Filmed for IMAX, the story’s hero, Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, continues on a path of revenge against those who destroyed his family. By his side is Chani, played by Zendaya, who helps guide Paul as he hopes to change a terrible future only he can foresee.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, “Dune: Part Two” is only in theaters and IMAX, coming March 1st. A Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/20/24 - 2/23/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Dune Part 2, in theaters March 1. (ARV: Minimum of $30.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group