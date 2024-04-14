Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for Your Chance to Win Barbie The Movie: Live Presented by B98.5!

Barbie Concert

Are you ready to Dance The Night Away again? Barbie The Movie: In Concert is coming to Atlanta and we want to send you to the show! Platy “Are You Smarter Than Kara” this week at about 7:30a for your cnce to win a pair of tickets to see Barbie The Movie: In Concert, Presented by B98.5 on July 3 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/15/24 - 4/19/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Barbie: The Movie In Concert on July 3 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.