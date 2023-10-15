Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” And You Could Win Tickets to a Taylor Swift 1989 inspired brunch!

Are you smarter than Kara? Take on Kara in pop culture trivia at about 6:30am and you could win a pair of tickets to the 1989 album re-release party and brunch happening at Wild Leap Atlanta on October 29, 2023.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at WildLeap.com/1989.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/16/23-10/20/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Prize: two (2) tickets to 1989 Brunch on October 29, 2023 at Wild Leap Atlanta.

