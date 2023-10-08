Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” And You Could Win Tickets to Sips Under the Sea Halloween!

Are you smarter than Kara? Take on Kara in pop culture trivia at about 7:30am and you could win a pair of tickets to Sips Under the Sea Halloween on October 27, 2023 at the Georgia Aquarium!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

The ocean is deep, dark, and there’s no telling what’s lurking just below the surface. Face your fears and discover what makes the ocean such a mysterious and unexplored place at our Sips Under the Sea: Halloween, exclusively for our 21+ guests. Wear your favorite Halloween costume as you walk through our galleries, stop by the bar to grab a drink, and dance!

Sips Under the Sea is a unique, themed cocktail party exclusively for adults 21 and older. This after-hours event features popular cocktails, dining options, a live DJ from AMP’D Entertainment, and access to the Aquarium’s main galleries.

Tickets on sale at GeorgiaAquarium.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/9/23-10/13/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Sips Under the Sea on October 27, 2023 at Georgia Aquarium. (ARV: Minimum of $123.98 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

