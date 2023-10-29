Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” And You Could Win Tickets to Mania: The ABBA Tribute!

Are you smarter than Kara? Take on Kara in pop culture trivia at about 6:30am and you could win a pair of tickets to Mania: The ABBA Tribute on November 10th at 10PM at Buckhead Theatre.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/30/23-11/3/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Mania: The ABBA Tribute on November 10 at 10pm at Buckhead Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

