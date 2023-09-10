Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” And You Could Win Tickets to Expend4bles!

Are you smarter than Kara? Take on Kara in pop culture trivia at about 6:30am and you could win a pair of tickets to the advanced screening of the new film Expend4bles on September 19, 2023 at Regal Atlantic Station at 7:00pm. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox and more! New blood. Same attitude. They’ll die when they’re dead. EXPEND4BLES, only in theaters September 22nd.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/11/23-9/15/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Expend4bles on September 19, 2023 at Regal Atlantic Station (ARV: Minimum of $30.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group