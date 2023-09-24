Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” And You Could Win Tickets to Disney Junior!

Are you smarter than Kara? Take on Kara in pop culture trivia at about 6:30am and you could win four tickets to Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza on October 5, 2023 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center! Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza is coming to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 5! Join Mickey, Minnie, their pals, and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale TicketMaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/25/23-9/29/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to Disney Junior Live on October 5 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. (ARV: Minimum of $118.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!