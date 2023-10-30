Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” And You Could Win Tickets to Creed!

Are you smarter than Kara? Take on Kara in pop culture trivia at about 7:30am (Tuesday - Friday) this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Creed with 3 Doors Down for “The Summer of ‘99″ tour on September 25, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale Friday, November 3 @ 10AM at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/30/23-11/3/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Creed on September 25, 2204 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $111.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!