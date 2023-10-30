Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” And You Could Win Tickets to Creed!

Are you smarter than Kara? Take on Kara in pop culture trivia at about 7:30am (Tuesday - Friday) this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Creed with 3 Doors Down for “The Summer of ‘99″ tour on September 25, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale Friday, November 3 @ 10AM at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/30/23-11/3/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Creed on September 25, 2204 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $111.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

