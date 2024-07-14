Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” You Could Win a Stay at Toile & Bubble Boutique Inn and Spa

Toile and Bubble

Listen to Tad, Drex, & Kara Mornings this week at about 6:30a for “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” and you could win a one-night stay and two spa treatments at Toile & Bubble Boutique Inn and Spa in Cumming!

Toile & Bubble Boutique Inn and Spa is a great place for your next staycation destination. You don’t have to go far to take a break and enjoy a little peace of mind.

Bring a family member, a friend, or a romantic partner and share the experience or bring yourself for much needed “me” time.

Stay the night in one of our unique, themed rooms. Themes are based on our most popular soaps.

During your stay we invite you to enjoy two complementary spa treatments from our extensive spa menu. We offer a large variety of facials and massages.

Remember to bring a swimsuit! We also highly recommend that you also schedule time during your stay to enjoy our amenities which includes a hot tub, sauna and steam room.

Book your stay now at toileandbubble.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/15-19/24. Open to legal GA residents, 21+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) night stay at Toile & Bubble Boutique Inn and Spa (maximum of 2 people) and two (2) spa services during your stay. Blackout Dates Apply. Advance reservations required. (ARV: $485.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





