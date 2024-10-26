Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” for a chance to win tickets to Kelsea Ballerini Live on Tour 2025

Kelsea Ballerini

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:30am this week and you could win two tickets to Kelsea Ballerini Live on Tour 2025 on January 29, 2025 at Gas South Arena.

On Sale Friday, November 1 @ 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/28/24 - 11/1/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Kelsea Ballerini Live on Tour 2025 on January 29, 2025 at Gas South Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group