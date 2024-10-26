Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” for a chance to win tickets to The Cher Show: Musical

The Cher Show

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:30am this week and you could win two tickets to The Cher Show on November 9 at Gas South Theatre.

Tickets on Sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/28/24 - 11/1/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Cher Show on November 9 at Gas South Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $130.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

