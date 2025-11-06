The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

Join B98.5 And Abby Jessen 0n Saturday, November 15 at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta for their Annual Tree Lighting!

While we are there (4PM-5:50PM), you can enter for a chance to win a $1,000 Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Gift Card!!

ENTER BELOW:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/15/2025 4:00Pm ET–11/15/2025 5:50pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Tree Lighting: You could win a $1,000 Gift Card” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 11/15/25 AT 5:51 P.M., Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive $1,000 Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Gift Card. (ARV: Minimum of $1000.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

