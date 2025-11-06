Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Tree Lighting: You could win a $1,000 Gift Card

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

Join B98.5 And Abby Jessen 0n Saturday, November 15 at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta for their Annual Tree Lighting!

While we are there (4PM-5:50PM), you can enter for a chance to win a $1,000 Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Gift Card!!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/15/2025 4:00Pm ET–11/15/2025 5:50pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Tree Lighting: You could win a $1,000 Gift Card” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 11/15/25 AT 5:51 P.M., Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive $1,000 Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Gift Card. (ARV: Minimum of $1000.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

