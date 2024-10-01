October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This October, for Breast Cancer Awareness month, let’s imagine a world without breast cancer.

Susan G. Komen does that every day. Imagine the impact we could make if we could raise ONE more dollar, take ONE more step, share ONE more story... That’s the power we have when Atlanta comes together as ONE. Let’s get closer to a world without breast cancer... for our mothers, sisters, friends, and neighbors. The power of ONE starts with you.

All month long, we’re partnering with Susan G. Komen to raise funds and share information with you on breast health, including the warning signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Warning Signs and Symptoms of Breast Cancer

Did you know... Most early-stage breast cancers in the U.S. are found with screening mammography, before any warning signs or symptoms appear. However, breast cancer also is found when there are warning signs. So, it’s important to be aware of these warning signs and see a health care provider if you notice any breast changes. Learn more.

Breast Cancer Risk Factors

The exact causes of breast cancer are not fully known. No one knows why one person gets breast cancer and another doesn’t. There are things that increase (or decrease) the chance of getting breast cancer though. These are called risk factors. Learn more.

Susan G. Komen® Breast Care Helpline

If you or a loved one needs information about breast health or breast cancer, call the breast care helpline to speak with a specially trained oncology social worker or specialist (1-877 GO KOMEN). Learn more.

Breast Cancer and Health Equity

The pandemic has highlighted racial disparities that also exist with breast cancer, as Black women are about 40 percent more likely to die from the disease than white women.

Komen recently launched Stand for H.E.R., a Health Equity Revolution, which is a bold new initiative to decrease breast cancer disparities through targeted interventions in each of the 10 U.S. metropolitan areas where the disparities are the greatest.

Health equity means everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. This requires removing obstacles to health such as poverty, discrimination and their consequences, including powerlessness and lack of access to good jobs with fair pay, quality education and housing, safe environments, and health care.

Black women are often impacted by multiple intersectional barriers including the combined effects of racial, gender, ethnic and other forms of bias while navigating systems and institutional structures in which entrenched inequities remain the status quo.



Learn more about Susan G. Komen’s Health Equity Initiatives