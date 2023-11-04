Nominate a Family in Need: Merry Little Christmas

Merry Little Christmas 2023

B98.5 is giving deserving families a “Merry Little Christmas” filled with some big gifts! Nominate your family, or a family you personally know who is in need of some serious holiday cheer by telling us their story and why you feel they deserve to have an amazing holiday season.

Twenty families will be chosen by B98.5 and will join Tad, Drex and Kara for a special day at Cirque du Soliel Echo, under the Big Top at Atlantic Station.

The winning families will have their Christmas lists fulfilled thanks to generous gifts from our listeners and Breda Pest Management.

You have until 10:00am on November 15 to get your nominations in, make sure you include the following info:

Last name of the family

First names of adult family members and their relationship to the family

Approximate ages of the children in the family

A short essay explaining why this family is in need and deserve to have the above provided to them so that they have a “Merry Christmas”

Thanks to Breda Pest Management, Publix and Cirque du Soleil for making this program possible!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/4/3–11/15/23. Open to legal res. of GA; 18+. To enter, complete entry form and essay on www.B985.com or via station app (standard data rates apply) during applicable entry period. Limit: 1 entry/person. For add’l info and Official Rules: www.B985.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.