New Kids on The Block Ticket Takeover: July 22!

Listen to B98.5 from 9a til 6p on Monday, July 22 for your chance to win a pair of tickets New Kids On The Block’s Magic Summer 2024 tour with Paula Abdul and D.J. Jazzy Jeff, every hour!! And one lucky winner will even get a meet and greet with NKOTB!

The concert is happening on Friday, July 26, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/22/24 - 7/22/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to New Kids On The Block on July 26 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $42.00 based on seat location and availability) One (1) winner will be selected at random to receive a meet and greet, as announced. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

