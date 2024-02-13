Listen Mornings for Your Chance to Win Pete Davidson Tickets!

Pete Davidson

Listen to Tad, Drex, & Kara this week (Tuesday - Thursday) between 6AM and 10AM for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Pete Davidson for the Wellness Check Tour on April 6 at The Tabernacle.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/13/24 - 2/15/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Pete Davidson on April 6 at The Tabernacle. (ARV: Minimum of $108.00 based on seat location and availability)

