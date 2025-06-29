Listen to Chris Centore for your chance to win tickets to “Superman”

Superman 2025

Listen to Chris Centore this week, Monday through Thursday from 3-7p for your chance to win four tickets to Superman at participating theaters.

Rated PG-13. In Theaters July 11.

Official Trailer

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/30/25-07/03/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) Fandango Codes to Superman at participating theaters. (ARV: Maximum of $60.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group