Listen to Chris Centore Thursday & Friday for Your Chance to Win Tickets to Sting!

Sting Cobb

Chris Centore is kicking off your weekend with tickets to one of the hottest selling shows in town! Listen Thursday and Friday for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Sting on October 22 at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center!

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

Tickets on sale Friday, March 15 at 10AM at TicketMaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/14/2024 - 3/15/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Sting 3.0 on October 22 at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. (Minimum ARV: $200.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

