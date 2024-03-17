Listen to Chris Centore Thursday & Friday for Your Chance to Win Tickets to Bonnaroo!

Bonnaroo

Chris Centore wants to send you and a pal to Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee! Listen during the “Non-Stop Ride at 4″ for your chance to win a pair of tickets plus parking for one vehicle to see Post Malone, T-Pain, and more on Friday, June 14th!

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

Head on over to Bonnaroo.com to secure your 1-Day, 2-Day, and 4-Day tickets starting at $25 down!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/18/2024 - 3/22/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of one (1) day tickets to Bonnaroo on July 14 at The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee and parking for one (1) vehicle for Friday only. (Minimum ARV: $398.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.