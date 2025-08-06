Listen for a chance to win a Disney Gift Card from B98.5

WALT DISNEY WORLD

This week, Abby Jessen is giving you updates, tips and recaps from The Most Magical Place On Earth and a chance to win a $100 Disney gift card. Listen from 10a-3p for your chance to win.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Click here to enter for your chance to win a Walt Disney World Resort on a vacation you’ll never forget from B98.5!

As to Disney properties: © 2025 Disney

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/8/25–9/12/25. Open to legal GA res.; 21+. To enter, listen to B98.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 404-741-0985, and be designated caller. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: www.B985.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!