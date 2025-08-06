Listen for a chance to win a Disney Gift Card from B98.5

WALT DISNEY WORLD

This week, Abby Jessen is giving you updates, tips and recaps from The Most Magical Place On Earth and a chance to win a $100 Disney gift card. Listen from 10a-3p for your chance to win.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Click here to enter for your chance to win a Walt Disney World Resort on a vacation you’ll never forget from B98.5!

As to Disney properties: © 2025 Disney

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/8/25–9/12/25. Open to legal GA res.; 21+. To enter, listen to B98.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 404-741-0985, and be designated caller. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: www.B985.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.