Listen for a chance to win a Disney Gift Card from B98.5

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

This week, Tad, Drex & Kara are giving you updates, tips and recaps from The Most Magical Place On Earth and a chance to win a $100 Disney gift card. Listen from 6a-10a for your chance to win.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Click here to enter for your chance to win a Walt Disney World Resort on a vacation you’ll never forget from B98.5!

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/13/26-4/17/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: ONE (1) $100 DISNEY GIFT CARD. Any damaged, lost or stolen Disney Gift Card will not be replaced. Disney Gift Card are not redeemable, refundable or exchangeable for cash (except as required by law) and are subject to the following terms: https://www.disneygiftcard.com/terms/us. The Disney Gift Card can be used at select participating locations at Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney store locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, shopDisney.com, DisneyPhotoPass, Adventures by Disney®, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, and Disney’s Beach Resorts. It cannot be used toward the purchase of a Disney Vacation Club Membership. Visit DisneyGiftCard.com. for complete terms and conditions. Additional restrictions may apply. (ARV: $100.00). Add’l info and Official Rules: www.B985.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.