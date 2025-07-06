Listen for the Beyonce Secret Song on B98.5!

Beyonce Secret Song

This week, Monday-Thursday, you could have a chance to win a pair of tickets to Beyonce’s 2025 Cowboy Carter world tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 14! Listen to Tad, Drex, and Kara in the 8a hour to learn that day’s secret song, then be caller 25 when you hear that song to win!

Tickets are on sale now at Livenation.com

Beyonce will be performing four total shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: July 10, 11, 13 +14. By adding her fourth performance, she breaks the MBS stadium record by having the most concerts by one artist in one year.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/07/25-07/10/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement (Listen for the Beyonce song and be caller 25). Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Beyonce’s 2025 Cowboy Carter World Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 14 (ARV: Minimum of $220.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

