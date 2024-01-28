Listen to B98.5 for Your Chance to Win Justin Timberlake Tickets!

Justin Timberlake

He’s bringing Sexy Back! Justin Timberlake is coming back to Atlanta and we want to get you to the show. It’s a SexyBack to Back Takeover! Be caller 10 when you hear two Justin Timberlake songs in a row, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Justin Timberlake for the Forget Tomorrow World Tour on June 10, 2024 at State Farm Arena!

General Public tickets on sale Friday, February 2 @ 10AM at TicketMaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/29/24-2/2/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Justin Timberlake on June 10 at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

