Listen to Abby Jessen for your chance to win tickets to “How To Train Your Dragon”

How To Train Your Dragon

Listen to Abby Jessen this week between 10a and 3p for your chance to win four tickets to the advance IMAX screening of Universal Pictures and Dreamwork Animations present How To Train Your Dragon at Regal Atlantic Station on June 9.

This summer, experience the beginning of an epic friendship.

On June 13, the legend comes to life. Rated PG.

Official Website

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/02/25-06/06/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to the advance screening of How To Train Your Dragon at Regal Atlantic Station on June 9. (ARV: Maximum of $60.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group