Listen to Abby Jessen for your chance to win tickets to Disney’s Lilo and Stitch

LILO & STITCH (Disney/DISNEY)

Listen to Abby Jessen this week, Tuesday through Friday between 10a and 3p for your chance to win four tickets to Disney’s Lilo and Stitch at participating theaters, courtesy of Disney and Fandango.

This summer starts with Stitch. Now playing, only in theaters. Rated PG.

Official Website

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/27/25-05/30/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) Fandango Codes to Disney’s Lilo and Stitch at participating theaters. (ARV: Maximum of $60.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group