Listen to Abby Jessen for your chance to see Waitress the Musical at Aurora Theatre - Clone

Waitress the Musical at Aurora Theatre

Listen to Abby Jessen on Monday and Tuesday between 10a and 3p for your chance to win FOUR tickets to see Waitress the Musical at Aurora Theatre on Wednesday, May 21 at 8:00PM!

Waitress the Musical, with songs written by Sara Bareilles, will be at Aurora Theatre from May 22–June 15.

Visit auroratheatre.com to learn more and get your tickets today.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/19/25-05/20/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: FOUR (4) tickets to Waitress the Musical at Aurora Theatre on Wednesday, May 21 at 8:00PM. (ARV: Minimum of $1.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.