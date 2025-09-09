Just Announced: Lady Gaga, The Mayhem Ball Tour and we’ve got tix!

Lady Gaga 2026

Lady Gaga announced a second North American leg of her sold-out MAYHEM Ball tour, which stops in Atlanta on March 4-5, 2026 at the State Farm Arena. Sign up now for the artist presale. https://signup.ticketmaster.com/ladygaga.

Plus, we’re giving you a chance to win with us! Chris Centore (3p - 7p) is kicking off your first chance to win tickets on September 9. Then listen to Tad, Drex, and Kara (5a - 10p) from September 10 -12, for a chance to win tickets to the March 4 show before you can buy them.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/09/25-09/12/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball at State Farm Arena on March 4, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

