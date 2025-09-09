Just Announced: Lady Gaga, The Mayhem Ball Tour and we’ve got tix!

Lady Gaga 2026

Lady Gaga announced a second North American leg of her sold-out MAYHEM Ball tour, which stops in Atlanta on March 4-5, 2026 at the State Farm Arena. Sign up now for the artist presale. https://signup.ticketmaster.com/ladygaga.

Plus, we’re giving you a chance to win with us! Chris Centore (3p - 7p) is kicking off your first chance to win tickets on September 9. Then listen to Tad, Drex, and Kara (5a - 10p) from September 10 -12, for a chance to win tickets to the March 4 show before you can buy them.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/09/25-09/12/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball at State Farm Arena on March 4, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!