Join B98.5: Atlanta Pride Festival & Parade

Pride 2023 with sponsors

When: Saturday, October 14 to Sunday, October 15

Where: Piedmont Park

Theme: “Show Up & Show Out”

The Atlanta Pride Festival kicks off the weekend with the Official Kickoff Party at Georgia Aquarium on Friday, October 13 at 7 pm.

The highly anticipated entertainment lineup on Saturday, October 14, has something for every musical taste, including Coca-Cola Main Stage headliners Swedish pop duo Icona Pop, rapper Saucy Santana, and singer-songwriter G Flip.

The Atlanta Pride Parade, on Sunday, October 15, will feature an exciting slate of grand marshals, among more than 300 registered organizations marching in this rousing festival highlight.

The Market will feature more than 250 vendors.

The Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade is the largest free LGBTQ+ Pride festival in the country, thanks to the generous support of the community. It is also the largest Pride festival in the South.

VIP Weekend Passes are on sale now. For $149, revelers get access to the VIP lounge, which includes seating, snacks, bars (two free drink tickets per day), private bathrooms, and a clear view of the Coca-Cola Main Stage.

Atlanta Pride is still looking for volunteers for everything from festival operations and parade logistics, to supporting the artist market and family fun zone. Click here to apply.

Help Keep Pride Free with a donation of any amount at www.atlantapride.org/donate.



