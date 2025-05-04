Get your mom the perfect gift for Mother’s Day with our Pop Icons & Mom Goals giveaway!

Pop Icons & Mom Goals

This week, you have the chance to get the ultimate Mother’s Day gift for your mom. Listen to Abby Jessen and Chris Centore on B98.5 and you could win two tickets for you and your mom to one of the following concerts of your choice:

HALSEY AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE ON MAY 22

BIG TIME RUSH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE ON JULY 12

COUNTING CROWS AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE ON JULY 24

KESHA AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE ON AUGUST 7

KATY PERRY AT STATE FARM ARENA ON AUGUST 20

JONAS BROTHERS AT STATE FARM ARENA ON OCTOBER 28

So make sure to tune in this week for a chance to get your mom tickets to her favorite artist live in concert!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/05/25-05/09/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to one of select contests. (ARV: Minimum $100.00, exact price may vary based on concert and seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

