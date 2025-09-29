Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl

Enter below for your chance to win two tickets to a private screening of Taylor Swift’s “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” at AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18 on October 4 at 10am!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/29/2025 5:00am ET – 10/03/2025 9:59am ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win tickets to Taylor Swift’s “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl”!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 10/03/25, Sponsor will select four (4) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Four (4) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, four (4) Grand Prize Winner will receive two (2) tickets to a private screening of Taylor Swift’s “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” at AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18 on October 4 at 10am. (ARV: Minimum of $24.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group