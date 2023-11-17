Enter For Your Chance to Win Tickets to Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker!

Enter below for your chance to win four great tickets to Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker! Happening December 8 through December 26 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre!

Tickets on sale at AtlantaBallet.com.

Let Atlanta Ballet transport you and your family into a fantasy land of warmth and wonder. Imaginations will soar as snowflakes, beautiful ballerinas, waltzing flowers and so much more sparkle on stage. Travel with Marie and her handsome Nutcracker Prince into a magical winter wonderland that is nothing shy of extravagant. Sip hot cocoa or a holiday cocktail, enjoy tasty treats, and shop all things Nutcracker in the Cobb Energy Centre’s festive lobby with your family before marveling at the exquisite artistry and magical world of The Nutcracker. The magic of the holidays comes alive as Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker takes the stage this December at Cobb Energy Centre, December 8 to 26.









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/17/2023 1:00pm ET – 12/04/24 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Atlanta Ballet” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about December 5, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive a four (4) tickets to the Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker (date TBD) at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (ARV: Minimum of $400.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.