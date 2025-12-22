MJ THE MUSICAL

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets opening night of MJ THE MUSICAL on January 27 at the Fox Theatre!

Following a sold-out Atlanta premiere, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical MJ is making a victorious return to the Fox Theatre. MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson’s singular moves and signature sound, offering a rare glimpse at the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Don’t miss your chance to experience the show that’s electrifying crowds. At the Fox Theatre January 27 – February 1.

Tickets at BroadwayinAtlanta.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/22/2025 5:00am ET–01/18/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win FOUR tickets to MJ THE MUSICAL” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 01/19/26, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive FOUR (4) tickets to MJ THE MUSICAL on January 27 at the Fox Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

