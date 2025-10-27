Demi Lovato

Enter below for your chance to win four great tickets to Demi Lovato: It’s Not That Deep Tour at State Farm Arena on April 12, 2026! The winner will even get to go to the show with B98.5’s Abby Jessen!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, October 31 at 10AM

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/27/2025 2:00pm ET–04/05/2026 11:59am ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win FOUR tickets to Demi Lovato!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 04/06/26, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive FOUR tickets to Demi Lovato: It’s Not That Deep Tour at State Farm Arena on April 12, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group