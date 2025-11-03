Enter for your chance to win FOUR tickets to Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker!

Atlanta Ballet The Nutcracker Logo

Enter below for your chance to win four great tickets to Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (exact date TBD)!

Let Atlanta Ballet transport you and your family into a fantasy land of warmth and wonder.

Imaginations will soar as snowflakes, beautiful ballerinas, waltzing flowers and so much more sparkle on stage. Travel with Marie and her handsome Nutcracker Prince into a magical winter wonderland that is nothing shy of extravagant.

Sip hot cocoa or a holiday cocktail, enjoy tasty treats, and shop all things Nutcracker in the Cobb Energy Centre’s festive lobby with your family before marveling at the exquisite artistry and magical world of The Nutcracker.

The magic of the holidays comes alive as Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker takes the stage this December at Cobb Energy Centre, December 6 to 27.

Tickets on sale at AtlantaBallet.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/03/2025 5:00am ET–11/30/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win FOUR tickets to Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 12/01/25, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive FOUR tickets to Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (exact date TBD). (ARV: Minimum of $180.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group