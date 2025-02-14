Halsey

Enter below for your chance to win four great tickets to Halsey “For My Last Trick Tour” at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 22!

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com on Friday, February 21 at 10am.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/14/2025 10:00am ET – 5/11/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win FOUR great tickets to Halsey “For My Last Trick Tour”” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 5/12/25, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Prize: Four (4) tickets to Halsey “For My Last Trick Tour” at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 22, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group