Enter here for your chance to win a trip and tickets to JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS at Resorts World

JANET JACKSON

Five-time GRAMMY®️Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️Inductee, Janet Jackson announces FINAL SHOWS of JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS at Resorts World Las Vegas, Sep 10-20, 2025.

Enter below for your chance to win a two night stay, two tickets and dinner for two.

With over 50 food and beverage experiences to explore, Resorts World Las Vegas offers more globally inspired dishes than any other destination on the Strip.

Tickets for the final shows are on sale now at AXS.com and RWLasVegas.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/10/25-8/5/25. Open to legal GA res.; 21+. To enter, visit B985.com or the B98.5 app (free), and complete entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/email address. Odds vary. For prizes, restrictions, and Official Rules: B985.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group