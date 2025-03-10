Enter here for your chance to win: Tickets to Post Malone’s Travelin’ Tailgate!

Post Malone’s Travelin’ Tailgate

Post Malone’s Travelin’ Tailgate is stopping at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 11 before his BIG ASS show! Carnival Games, Food, Live Music, Tailgate Exclusive Merch, Beer, and more. Enter below for your chance to win two passes to the Post Malone BIG ASS VIP TAILGATE PASS and two tickets to his concert on May 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Go to postmalone.com to learn more about the tailgate party!

The VIP Package cannot be purchased, the only way in is to win!! It includes:

• Skip the line to PM’s Travelin’ Tailgate for you + 1 guest

• Food ticket for two (2) provided by Cane’s*

• Two (2) drink tickets provided by Bud Light*

• Must be 21 or will receive tickets for non-alcoholic beverages

• BIG ASS Photobooth opportunity

• One (1) Exclusive Post Malone ‘BIG RIG’ Comic Book (before available to the public)

• Automatically entered to win a chrome Harley Davidson

• Designated check-in

• On-site VIP host

*No artist participation included in package.

The tailgate event is free, open to the public. Visit PostMalone.com for additional information on the event, and ‘Sign-Up’ for more event information (below the event flyer on the landing page).

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/22/2024 5:00am ET – 5/4/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win: Tickets to Post Malone’s Travelin’ Tailgate!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 5/5/25, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receivetwo passes to the Post Malone BIG ASS VIP TAILGATE PASS and two tickets to his concert on May 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (ARV: Minimum of $140.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

