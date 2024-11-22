Post Malone

Post Malone is bringing The BIG ASS Stadium Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 11 with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell! Enter below for your chance to win four tickets.

Tickets on sale Tuesday, November 26 at 12pm.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/22/2024 5:00am ET – 5/4/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win: FOUR tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 5/5/25, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive four (4) tickets to The BIG ASS Stadium Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 11 with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

