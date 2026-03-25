Monster Jam (ERIC STERN 847-404-8853)

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Monster Jam at EchoPark Speedway on April 12 as well as four tickets to the Pit Party before the show!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

You can come back to enter once a day!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/25/2025 12:00pm ET–04/05/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win four tickets to Monster Jam PLUS Pit Party Passes!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 04/06/26, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive FOUR (4) tickets to Monster Jam at EchoPark Speedway on April 12 + FOUR (4) tickets to the Monster Jam Pit Party. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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