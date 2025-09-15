Lady Gaga 2026

Lady Gaga announced a second North American leg of her sold-out MAYHEM Ball tour, which stops in Atlanta on March 4-5, 2026 at the State Farm Arena.

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to the March 4, 2026 show!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/15/2025 5:00am ET – 02/25/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win FOUR tickets to Lady Gaga!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 02/25/25, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive FOUR (4) tickets to Lady Gaga - The Mayhem Ball Tour at State Farm Arena on March 4, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

