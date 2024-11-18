GOO GOO DOLLS 2025

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional: Summer Anthem Tour 2025 on July 22, 2025 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park!

Tickets on sale Friday, November 22 at 10am at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/18/2024 5:00am ET – 7/13/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win: FOUR tickets to Goo Goo Dolls” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 7/14/25, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive four (4) tickets to Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional: Summer Anthem Tour 2025 on July 22, 2025 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group