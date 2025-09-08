Enter here for your chance to win four premium tickets to Disney On Ice: Jump In!

Disney on Ice 2025

Enter below for your chance to win four premium tickets to Disney on Ice: Jump In! at Gas South Arena on September 25!

Embark on the magical adventure with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy as they use the Magical Mouse Pad to journey into the heart of these unforgettable Disney tales. Navigate the thrilling high seas of Moana 2, the vibrant world of Inside Out 2, and more as Disney On Ice brings new characters from these mega motion picture hits to the ice for the first time.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/08/2025 5:00am ET – 09/21/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive FOUR (4) premium tickets to Disney on Ice: Jump In! at the Gas South Arena on September 25. (ARV: Minimum of $280.00 based on seating and availability).

