Enter for a chance to win a Walt Disney World® vacation from B98.5

WALT DISNEY WORLD

B98.5 wants you to experience all the wonders & magic of The Most Magical Place On Earth on a Walt Disney World vacation!

From a cool kid summer to seasonal festivals to magical holidays, there’s magic around every corner. And this is your chance to create unforgettable moments & memories at Walt Disney World Resort on a vacation you’ll never forget!

You could win a 4-night trip for 4 people, including:

  • Round trip flights to Orlando, Florida
  • Accommodations at a Walt Disney World® Resort hotel
  •  5-Day Walt Disney World® Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper® Option
  • And more!

Ready to visit The Most Magical Place On Earth? Enter below for your chance to win a Walt Disney World vacation from B98.5!

As to Disney properties: © 2025 Disney

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/11/25-9/14/25. Open to legal GA res.; 21+. To enter, visit B985.com or the B98.5 app (free), and complete entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/email address. Odds vary. For prizes, restrictions, and Official Rules: B985.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.

