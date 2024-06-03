ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A CRUISE TO DISNEY LOOKOUT CAY AT LIGHTHOUSE POINT FROM B98.5

Disney Cruise Line 2024

On the southernmost tip of the island of Eleuthera, a vibrant retreat awaits, nestled in a one-of-a-kind location where the deep blue Atlantic Ocean meets the turquoise waters of The Bahamas. This is Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, the newest island destination from Disney Cruise Line!

Here, you will be in a celebration of The Bahamas, inspired by its beauty, rich culture, traditions and stories, and delighted by the magic of Disney. But your day at Disney Lookout Cay is just one part of your Disney cruise vacation! Even more magic awaits on board as you enjoy spectacular entertainment such as Broadway-style shows and fireworks at sea, plus imaginative dining and exclusive spaces for adults and kids alike.

Enter below for your chance to win a Disney cruise to Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point from B98.5!

Prize includes airfare, one-night hotel stay, a four-night cruise on the Disney Dream or Disney Magic for up to four people, and more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/3/24–7/7/24. Open to legal GA res.; 21+. To enter, complete entry form at b985.com/contests or on the B98.5 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: b985.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

As to Disney properties: ©Disney Ships’ Registry: The Bahamas