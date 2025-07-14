Chris Centore has your last chance to win tickets to Counting Crows: The Complete Sweets Tour!

Counting Crows: The Complete Sweets Tour with The Gaslight Anthem

This week when you listen to Chris Centore from 3-7p, you could win two tickets to Counting Crows: The Complete Sweets Tour with The Gaslight Anthem at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 24.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/14/25-07/18/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Counting Crows: The Complete Sweets Tour with The Gaslight Anthem at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 24, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!